HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dr. Richard Hughes, Superintendent of Frontier Central School District found a unique to announce to students and staff that school is closed on Thursday.

In a tweet, Dr. Hughes urges everyone to watch the important video message he posted.

Please watch below for a very important video message "You don't have to git up"….Snow day for Thursday February 26th!!! #SnowDayReading #FalconNation #BleedBlue Shout out to @MrPanfil pic.twitter.com/1KnVWI2fmV — Dr. Richard Hughes (@DrRichardHughes) February 27, 2020

He put a spin on “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown and let everyone know that they don’t have to “git up” for school in the a.m.