HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– A church in Hamburg is also doing its part to get much-needed aid to Texas.

Watermark Wesleyan is asking Western New Yorkers to give water, blankets and food.

Donations can be dropped off on February 22 between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 4999 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg.

A local trucking company, Speed Global Services, has volunteered to get the donated goods to Dallas for free.