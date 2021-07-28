What to expect at this year’s Erie County Fair

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two weeks from Wednesday is the start of the Erie County Fair and the biggest change this year is you have to buy your tickets online in advance. But you don’t have to choose which day to use them, and they won’t sell out on any one day because there are no capacity limits.

The fair tradition continues for Ricky Hill, who was already submitting a piece of art created by his daughter.

“Our family has been doing this ever since I can remember. Once in a while we go over to Slade park and have a picnic and it’s an all-day affair. The kids enjoyed themselves, go out on the midway,” said Ricky Hill, submitting artwork at the Fair.

Even though the fair is not constrained by any distancing requirements, you may notice more elbow room.

“There are going to be bigger wider isles in buildings, outside things are going to be laid out differently. Acts that are at one location have moved so if you are used to seeing something in a certain place, look around, it’s probably just moved,” Erie County Fair Manager Jessica Underberg said.

And don’t forget, you will need to buy tickets in advance online, but you can use them whichever day you choose.

“There is certainly a lot going on in our world right now but if you want to see all that is good about America, come to the fair forget about all that’s weighing on your mind,” added Underberg.

You can buy tickets online, here.