WNY Home and Outdoor Living Show at Hamburg Fairgrounds through Sunday

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The WNY Home and Outdoor Living show is taking over the Hamburg Fairgrounds through Sunday!

More than 200 vendors are showcased, offering advice and estimates.

“Homeowners should come to this event because there’s such a wide spectrum of services and products, said Richie Jones of Richie Jones Designs. “You couldn’t possibly find them all in one store, even looking at them on the internet you don’t get to touch, to feel.”

You can even tour a fully furnished home right on site, and if you’re looking to get ahead for spring and summer, you can find everything from grills and outdoor furniture to flowers and gardening advice.

The show runs through Sunday. For hours and information head here.

Tickets are $8.00 and parking is free.