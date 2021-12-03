WNYers plunge into Lake Erie to benefit Special Olympics NY

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some brave Western New Yorkers took the plunge into the chilly waters of Lake Erie Friday, and all for a good cause.

The Fifteenth annual Buffalo Polar Plunge kicked off at Woodlawn Beach to benefit the Special Olympics. About 200 young adults went into the water, as part of the first leg of the plunge.

“They’re usually in the water for seconds, 30 seconds, we’ve got the water rescue, State Parks Police, Buffalo Police, Erie County Sheriff’s, and their job is to safety and secure the area and make sure that plungers get in and out of the water safely,” said Jim Koch, chairman, Polar Plunge.

After the plunge, participants warmed up at a small dance. The plunge was canceled last year due to COVID-19. Saturday, nearly 800 people will jump into the lake to raise funds and awareness for the Special Olympics.