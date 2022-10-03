HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of a local youth hockey team has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from it.

Colleen Wheeler, 43, whom the Erie County District Attorney’s Office says failed to pay for her own child’s hockey team fees, has been accused of grand larceny.

Authorities say that over the course of a few years, ending this past March, Wheeler took about $6,000 from the Hamburg Hawks. She allegedly did this by making a number of unauthorized purchases using the team’s bank account, the DA’s office said.

They say the alleged thefts started in April 2019.

Wheeler, who could spend up to seven years in prison if convicted, was arraigned and released on her own recognizance this past Friday. She’ll be back in court on November 10.