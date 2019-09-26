Woman chased, murdered inside McKinley Mall store believed by police to be targeted by ex-boyfriend

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Hamburg Police have identified the victim of a murder on Wednesday as Mallicia Tipps, 38. News 4 has learned she attended Buffalo Traditional High School many years ago.

In Hamburg Town Court, Thursday morning, Keith Sparks, 43, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the second degree.

“Homicides, fortunately, in Hamburg are pretty rare,” said Greg Wickett, chief of the Town of Hamburg Police Department, who believes Sparks followed his ex-girlfriend and her friend to McKinley Mall Wednesday afternoon, and got into a confrontation with them in the parking lot. When they ran inside Sears, he followed and allegedly pulled the trigger on a Browning 380 pistol, but it misfired. He then is accused of pulling out a knife and stabbing Tipps to death.

“They had a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship at one time, but as far as his exact motive, I can’t say,” said Chief Wickett, who adds that detectives quickly traced leads to Sparks’ latest address on Independence Avenue in Niagara Falls.

“Initially, we had other addresses that we were checking. Buffalo Police were checking for us. We determined that the most likely address was the one in Niagara Falls. We alerted the Falls Police Department who located the vehicle that was involved in the crime in their city and then we maintained surveillance on the residence.”

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Niagara Falls Police SWAT team served a search warrant and arrested him without incident. Police emphasize that this victim was targeted.

“There’s absolutely no reason for being fearful of going to the mall. This victim was targeted we believe by this individual, so there’s no danger going to the Mall. It just happened there. It could’ve occurred in 100 other places.”

Hamburg Town Justice Carl Morgan scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sparks on Tuesday, October 1. He could face 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the charge of murder in the 2nd degree.