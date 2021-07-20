Harvey Weinstein being extradited to California to face more charges there

FILE — In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Harvey Weinstein is being extradited to California.

The disgraced 69-year-old former film producer has been serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault at Wende Correctional Facility in Erie County.

For months, prosecutors in California have been trying to have him brought to that state to face more sexual assault charges there.

Last month, the latest attempt to delay his extradition was denied.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) says Weinstein “was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order,” on Tuesday morning at 9:25 a.m.