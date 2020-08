FILE- In this Feb. 24, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. Weinstein was transferred to a state prison in New York on Wednesday, March 18, as he begins to serve a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in his landmark #MeToo case. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear virtually for extradition at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

He’s currently at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, which is why the proceeding is taking place in Erie County.

Officials tell us LA wants to extradite him to California for prosecution.

