Heading toward “red zone”: Erie Co. Executive Mark Poloncarz takes your questions live on News 4 at 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said a push of Erie County’s “orange zone” into the “red zone” could happen on Wednesday.

Right now in the orange zone, there is limited business and a provision for schools to reopen, but Governor Cuomo says Erie County is unlikely to stay orange much longer.

This would affect the City of Buffalo and the first and second ring suburbs including places like Lancaster, Orchard Park, the Town and City of Tonawanda, and Amherst.

Of course, this would be the first area of Western New York to be put under this extreme measure as a so-called “microcluster.”

There is a lot at stake and a lot to know for residents of Erie County and this part of New York State.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined us live for News 4 at 5 to talk about this is.

