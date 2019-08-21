Health officials warn of dangerous side effects of “miracle cures” for cancer, other medical conditions

ERIE COUNTY (WIVB)– Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein, along with the Erie County Department of Health, are warning about dangerous and potentially life-threatening side effects of “Miracle Mineral Solution.”

This product and similarly named products, are being promoted in Western New York and online as a miracle cure for cancer, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, influenza, and autism, which officials say could not be further from the truth.

This substance also goes by Miracle Mineral Supplement, Chlorine Dioxide Protocol, and Water Purification Solution.

Based on an August 12, 2019, report from the U.S. FDA, the Department of Health is warning Erie County residents not to purchase, drink or consume “Miracle Mineral Solution” or MMS.

Example of MMS

The FDA has received reports of people experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure caused by dehydration and acute liver failure after drinking these products.

“The FDA has a rigorous testing and approval process for drug products, and these products are absolutely not approved for sale or consumption to treat medical conditions. The individuals who sell MMS and other similar products as a medical treatment are doing so by attempting to evade federal safety regulations and preying on the hopes of vulnerable, ill people and their families,” Dr. Burstein said.

Consumers of MMS, which is 28% sodium chlorite, purchase a liquid, often online, and are instructed to mix the solution with citric acid, like lemon or lime juice, to “activate the product.”

Example of Sodium Chlorite and Citric Acid

Combining the two creates chlorine dioxide, an agent used for water purification, industrial water treatment, and bleaching.

Dr. Burstein added, “as a pediatrician, I know what happens when a child – or anyone – consumes bleach. These products are not a cure. The best medical advice for individuals comes from health care professionals who are familiar with their medical history and symptoms.”

The Department of Health asks anyone with MMS or similar products in their home to not use them and throw them away.