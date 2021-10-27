Help available for Erie County residents facing foreclosure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County residents who may be facing foreclosures have the chance to get some help.

County Clerk Mickey Kearns is hosting a free drive-up informational event for struggling homeowners as part of his “Stay In Your Home” campaign.

Homeowners can talk with representatives from a number of organizations, including the Western New York Law Center, in order to learn more about their options if they’re facing foreclosure or are behind on their tax or mortgage payments.

For more information on options, call (716) 828-8429 or click/tap here.