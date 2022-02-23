Here’s when the mask mandate for Erie County-owned buildings could be dropped

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As local COVID-19 cases drop, the administration of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is looking further into dropping the mask policy for county-owned buildings.

Right now, anyone in these facilities must be masked up, regardless of their vaccination status.

But Erie County is looking to put a plan in place to lift the mandate.

“Erie County residents have endured the struggle against COVID-19 and its variants for nearly two years at this point, but there currently are encouraging signs that the pandemic may be reaching its end stages,” Poloncarz says.

Here are the conditions in which Erie County says the mandate will be dropped:

“The county’s weekly positivity rate is less than 3 percent and the county’s seven-day case rate has fallen from the CDC’s ‘high’ risk of community transmission category (greater than 100 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days) to the ‘substantial’ risk of community transmission category (50-99.99 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days)”

OR

“If the county’s weekly positivity rate does not fall below 3 percent but the county’s seven-day case rate falls into the ‘moderate’ risk of community transmission category (10-49.99 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days)”

Tuesday’s seven-day average COVID-19 positivity rate in Erie County was 3.9 percent. If the rate continues to drop at this rate, it’s expected to be less than three percent in the next week.

“While a shift to an endemic phase is very welcome, this does not mean the threat is over; rather, Erie County will continue to be vigilant in our review of this still-developing situation and will take future actions as the situation dictates,” Poloncarz says. “While this may be the beginning of the end for the pandemic, there are still individuals in our community who are at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and we again encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated, get boosted, and continue to practice smart, responsible behaviors for preventing the further spread of the virus.”