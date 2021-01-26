High-risk sports can resume starting next Monday with rules set by Erie County Department of Health

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County has seen a 21% drop in confirmed Covid cases in just one week.

That is part of the reason that contact sports like basketball and hockey can resume starting next Monday but with strict rules set by the County Health Department.

Spectators and players have to wear masks unless they are actually playing.

Use of locker rooms is strongly discouraged, and if there is one positive COVID case, the whole team has to pause for 10 days.

No games or practices.

Because vaccine supply is low, the Erie County Health Department had to cancel three more clinics. The ones at ECC South on Friday and Saturday and ECC North on Saturday.

Because supply is low, County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein is asking anyone who has had COVID in the past 90 days to hold off on getting the vaccine.

Although the supply of vaccines is still low, the county has a good supply of PPE, so much so the county was able to share it with some towns and individual legislators to share with their communities.