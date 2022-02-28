ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills, Sabres, and Bandits fans will no longer be denied access to home games if they’re unvaccinated.

On Saturday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced the vaccine mandate at KeyBank Center would be lifted. The Sabres and Bandits said Monday the new policy goes into effect immediately.

Ron Raccuia, Executive Vice President for Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told News 4’s Chris Horvatits Monday that the new policy will also extend to Bills games.

“The vaccination mandate at Highmark Stadium has also been lifted,” Raccuia said.

#New: In addition to the vaccine mandate at KeyBank Center being lifted, PSE officials tell me the vaccination mandate at Highmark Stadium has also been lifted. https://t.co/K5OI5aY40k — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) February 28, 2022

That policy required everyone 12 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It was also previously a requirement that attendees age 5-11 have at least one shot.

Although the Bills season is over, Highmark Stadium still hosts an occasional concert over the summer. Metallica was recently announced as a headlining act coming to the venue in August.

But the news for KeyBank Center affects even more of the calendar, as concerts and events are hosted there year-round.

While these new rules take effect immediately, some individual concerts and live events still may have their own policies, including masking or vaccination requirements.