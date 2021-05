ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is correcting a story that aired earlier Friday. Highmark Stadium will receive $2.1 million in repairs.

In an earlier broadcast, we reported the repairs as $30 million based on a news release from the Erie County Comptroller’s office.

That $30 million represents the total capital budget bond resolution which funds a variety of projects, outside of repairing Highmark Stadium.