CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two lost hikers were rescued from an area along Cattaraugus Creek.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office shared this update on Friday morning, just after 8 a.m.

With help from a civilian, deputies were able to locate the women “on the Cattaraugus [County] side,” they say.

Neither of the hikers were hurt.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.