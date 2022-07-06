ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Western New York will receive $9 million as part of a $104 million award to 16 different developments across New York State to provide over 800 affordable homes across the state.

The Mt. Olive Senior Manor has been awarded $5 million to provide 65 affordable homes to seniors aged 55 and older, 20 of them to be reserved for homeless seniors, to be funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. An additional building as part of the manor will be constructed on a parking lot adjacent to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church on E. Delavan Avenue.

In addition, $4 million has been awarded to Victoria Place in the Village of Kenmore, converting St. Paul’s Catholic School into an apartment building to house 37 apartments for seniors. The building, which has been vacant for over a decade, will utilize NYS and Federal Historic Tax Credits. This project will be the first affordable senior housing in Tonawanda for more than 10 years.

“Expanding the housing supply is the cornerstone of my $25 billion, five-year housing plan, and today’s awards will move us one step closer towards achieving our goal of making New York a more affordable place for all,” Hochul said. “With sustainable designs, on-site supportive services, and expanded access to free or low-cost broadband Internet, we’re not just building homes with these awards; we’re creating vibrant, more enduring communities.”