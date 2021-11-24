HoganWillig to represent local businesses in lawsuit against Erie County mask mandate

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local law firm HoganWillig has announced a lawsuit challenging Erie County’s new mask mandate.

The new rules, which took effect Tuesday morning, say that everyone at public, indoor places in Erie County must be wearing a mask, unless that facility has a 100 percent vaccination policy for entry.

“Our office has already been contacted by hundreds of local businesses, including restaurants, gyms, hair salons, barbershops, and the like, all in an effort to determine what, exactly, their rights may be with respect to potentially challenging the Emergency Orders,” HoganWillig says. As a result, our clients are left with no choice but to prepare a lawsuit to challenge the issuance of Emergency Orders on multiple legal grounds.”

HoganWillig argues that there isn’t evidence to show COVID-19 is being transmitted in the county’s public facilities.

“The only publicly available information demonstrates that 1.43 percent of transmission takes place in restaurants, 0.06 percent of transmission takes place in gyms, and 0.14 percent of transmission takes place in hair salons and other personal care service businesses,” they wrote.

With a number of businesses already showing interest in the lawsuit, HoganWillig is inviting other businesses and individuals to join them.

“The Emergency Orders are arbitrary, capricious, irrational, illogical, and wholesale abuse of authority,” HoganWillig says.