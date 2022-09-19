HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Holland Central Schools students are heading home early after district buildings lost power Monday. All after-school activities are canceled.

The district is dealing with a “prolonged” outage at the elementary, middle and high schools, a message sent to families said.

Middle and high school students were dismissed at 12:10 p.m., and elementary students went home at 1:15 p.m. All students, including those who usually attended the Boys and Girls Club, are being bussed to their “PM drop-off” addresses.

Parents are still able to pick up their students at the schools.

The district said no changes to elementary transportation can be accommodated other than a parent pick-up. The elementary school can be reached at 716-537-8250.

The phones at the middle school aren’t working due to the outage.

It’s not yet known when power will be restored to the facilities.