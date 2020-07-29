Home improvement contractor gets 7 years for series of thefts and burglaries

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man with a criminal history has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of thefts and burglaries.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Anthony Busch, 40, committed the crimes last summer. He victimized people who he was working for as a home improvement contractor.

On August 8, Busch was working in a residence in West Seneca when he stole credit cards, tools, jewelry and Buffalo Bills memorabilia.

A little over two weeks later, Busch stole a large commercial trailer from a trucking company in Lancaster. It contained more than $50,000 worth of commercial towing equipment.

Nearly a week after that, Busch and an accomplice broke into the home of an elderly couple in Orchard Park. During the incident, prosecutors say the accomplice allegedly brandished a gun. The elderly woman’s purse was stolen, the District Attorney’s Office says.

An investigation regarding the accomplice is ongoing.

Busch later pleaded guilty to second and third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

In addition to his prison sentence, Busch was required to sign a confession or judgment in favor of the trucking business. He is a second felony offender.

