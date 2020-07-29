Home improvement contractor gets 7 years for series of thefts and burglaries

Erie County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Tonawanda man with a criminal history has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a series of thefts and burglaries.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Anthony Busch, 40, committed the crimes last summer. He victimized people who he was working for as a home improvement contractor.

On August 8, Busch was working in a residence in West Seneca when he stole credit cards, tools, jewelry and Buffalo Bills memorabilia.

A little over two weeks later, Busch stole a large commercial trailer from a trucking company in Lancaster. It contained more than $50,000 worth of commercial towing equipment.

Nearly a week after that, Busch and an accomplice broke into the home of an elderly couple in Orchard Park. During the incident, prosecutors say the accomplice allegedly brandished a gun. The elderly woman’s purse was stolen, the District Attorney’s Office says.

An investigation regarding the accomplice is ongoing.

Busch later pleaded guilty to second and third-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny.

In addition to his prison sentence, Busch was required to sign a confession or judgment in favor of the trucking business. He is a second felony offender.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss