Hospital admissions exceed discharges last three days at a lower number in Erie Co.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–As Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reports, WNY and Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline.
For the past three days, the admissions into the hospital have exceeded discharges.
But Poloncarz says it’s at a lower number than the three day rolling average metric standard.
Also of note in his tweet this morning, patients 65 and older make up 65% of those hospitalized.
Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.