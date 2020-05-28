Hospital admissions exceed discharges last three days at a lower number in Erie Co.

Breaking News
41 million have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–As Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reports, WNY and Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline.

For the past three days, the admissions into the hospital have exceeded discharges.

But Poloncarz says it’s at a lower number than the three day rolling average metric standard.

Also of note in his tweet this morning, patients 65 and older make up 65% of those hospitalized.

