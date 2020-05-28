Hospital admissions exceed discharges last three days at a lower number in Erie Co.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–As Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz reports, WNY and Erie County COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline.

For the past three days, the admissions into the hospital have exceeded discharges.

But Poloncarz says it’s at a lower number than the three day rolling average metric standard.

Also of note in his tweet this morning, patients 65 and older make up 65% of those hospitalized.

