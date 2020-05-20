Hospitalizations increasing slightly being driven by those 65 and older, Poloncarz says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–“We collect data because it tells us where to focus the coronavirus response.”

That’s what Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Wednesday morning on Twitter regarding hospitalization data in the county.

He says while hospitalizations have slightly increased, it’s being driven by people 65 and older.

In his tweet, Poloncarz says on Monday, those 65 and older made up 64%, 116 people, of all COVID patients, increasing from 54%, 109 people, on May 13.

According to the county executive, it looks as though Monday’s hospital population for people 64 and under is the lowest since at least April 1.

“This is a good sign, but with the increasing numbers for those 65 and over, it shows we must still be cautious,” Poloncarz wrote.

