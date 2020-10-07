Hospitalizations, positive test rate down in WNY

Seminar Kibir, health lab technician prepares chemicals to process analysis of some nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the Hospital of Argenteuil, north of Paris, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In western New York as a whole, the positivity rate for Monday was 1.6 percent, but that dropped down to 0.9 percent for the following day.

54 people in the region were hospitalized on Monday — the most since the middle of June, but that number dropped to 52 on Tuesday.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz released another update on results for Erie County on Wednesday afternoon. In the latest testing results, 2 percent of tests came back positive.

Poloncarz says that means 66 of the 3,354 people who were tested in the county had the virus.

Hospitalizations in the county are at 44, according to the latest data. 12 people are in the ICU.