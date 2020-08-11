How the Springville Griffith-Institute Central School District plans to heal their digital divide

Many rural school districts are looking for ways to help parents better manage a hybrid learning model as the new school year is right around the corner.

With the new school year starting up in a few weeks districts, like the Springville Griffith-Institute Central School District, are making special plans to accommodate students who have limited access to internet and technology.

“Any remote learning, including if we were required to go full remote or the hybrid, where our students are no three days a week on remote. It comes down to, do they have accessibility, and do they have a device?,” Superintendent Kimberly Moritz said.

Moritz says the district is sending out surveys to parents to better understand their digital needs.

“We have a needs assessments that will go out at the end of the week to our families and we’re asking that they fill that our per child, so they tell us things like does your child need a device or do you have a device for your child, do you have internet access? Do you have a camera microphone or keyboard for your device?”

The district plans to build on what they learned during the spring school closures.

“I think everybody did the best that we could in the spring, and now, we need to really learn to increase the learning opportunities for every kid. I’m worried about our youngest students, I’m worried about our special needs students, and I’m worried about them from the standpoint of keeping learning moving developmentally. I don’t want to miss opportunities to help our students move forward with their own learning,” Moritz added.