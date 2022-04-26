BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wegmans is working with the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County to create baby bundles for families in need. The goal is to assemble 1,500 of them.

It’s called the Community Baby Shower. After getting underway on April 4, the donation drive will last through May 12. Throughout this week, anyone looking to help can provide the following items at their local Wegmans store:

diapers

baby wipes

baby books

digital thermometers

clothing (Sizes NB–12 months)

baby blankets

any other new baby items

Here’s a list of items needed! The goal is to create more than 1500 baby bundles for families in need! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/wvHH3xBrBk — Gabrielle Mediak (@GabrielleMediak) April 26, 2022

News 4 is broadcasting live from two local stores during the Live Drive on Tuesday.

5-10 a.m. | 370 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

4-8 p.m. | 8270 Transit Road, Williamsville

Outside of donating at Wegmans, donors can also send items to the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County:

United Way of Buffalo & Erie County

742 Delaware Ave, Buffalo NY 14209

Monetary donations can be made here. The community is also encouraged to host their own baby showers to collect items. More information on that can be found here.

