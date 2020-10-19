Hundreds of Erie County businesses fined, 9 closed after COVID violations found

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Comptroller’s Office says hundreds of businesses were fined, and nine were ordered to close after failing to abide with COVID-19 guidelines.

In all, the Comptroller’s Office says violations were found in at least 277 businesses since the restrictions began. Some businesses received multiple violations and fines.

Of the businesses that were fined, 53 were restaurants. Their fines totaled anywhere from $100-$800.

Here are examples of the violations that were found:

Operating indoor services against NYS rules

Overcrowding and/or lack of social distancing

Unmasked employee(s)

Standing while drinking/patrons served drinks when not sitting

Dancing without face masks

No food with alcohol

More than 50 people in attendance at function

The establishments that were forced to close due to operating indoor services against state rules were:

AJ’s in Clarence

Eden Memorial VFW Post #8265 in Eden

Gabel’s Bar in Buffalo

Swannie House in Buffalo

The Original Warehouse in Blasdell

The Cowboy, in Buffalo, was forced to close for overcrowding and lack of social distancing and Kaz’s, in Blasdell, was forced to close after a server failed to wear a mask while in direct contact with the public.

The Groove Lounge, in Buffalo, and The Stage, in Clarence, were forced to close because of social gatherings exceeding 50 people and “patrons standing, drinking, dancing without face coverings, no food observed, no social distancing,” according to the Comptroller’s report.

More details on fines that were issued in Erie County can be found here.

