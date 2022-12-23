This story will be updated as conditions change.

Friday, 9:11 a.m.

NYSEG is reporting nearly 8,000 outages in Erie County, many of which are south of Buffalo.

National Grid is reporting more than 4,300 outages in Erie and Chautauqua counties.

It’s not clear when some people will have power again, but for others, it’s estimated to be back by 10:45 a.m.

Friday, 8:41 a.m.

The strong winds that have come with the blizzard warning currently in effect in much of western New York have resulted in a number of power outages.

As of now, more than 700 outages have been reported south of Buffalo, with outages pretty fairly split between NYSEG and National Grid customers.

For those serviced by NYSEG, most of the outages are in the Town of Boston. Most of the National Grid outages are in the Town of Evans.

Some people could have their power restored within a couple of hours.

