NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the dark of night, a natural phenomenon was chopped down in the Southtowns. It’s left neighbors in North Collins stumped.

The Stefan family has owned this farm for five generations and the tree has always sat right there in the middle of the field. The family never knew that an entire community of people loved that tree.

“I never really thought I could feel this way about a tree. As soon as I saw the picture, I said I know that tree,” Brandon Wojcik, principal at North Collins Junior-Senior High School said.

An old American Elm tree stood 75 feet tall in the middle of rows of soybean seedlings at Stefan Hay Company. In the middle of the night, a vandal sawed the iconic tree down and it now lays on the field.

“We just take it for granted, trees, fields, it’s just part of life,” Michael Stefan, owner of Stefan Hay Company, added.

Visible from school street, passerby’s said the tree provided comfort for decades of families who knew once they spotted the tree they were almost home. Wojcik remembers this tree from when he was a little kid.

“When I was a kid growing up in Lackawanna, my aunt lived right here on School Street. I think when you’re a kid everything seems further than it does now, so it seemed like a 10 hour drive to us. That tree is the tree we would look for knowing we were at the road to turn to get to my aunt’s house,” Wojcik continued.

The tree served as the backdrop for photos and helped people celebrate weddings, graduations, music albums and even someone’s first kiss.

“That was just apart of my day. I’d be working, sure just do what you want have a nice day,” Stefan continued. “It’s just overwhelming how many people were affected by a tree that I just took for granted.”

Wojcik says students and teachers alike were dismayed when it was knocked down. He even allowed teachers time to go visit the tree during the school day.

“I think everybody I’ve talked to has a story about this tree and everybody I’ve talked to has pictures of this tree and some of them are decades and decades old,” Wojick said.

It survived the Dutch Elm Disease, which plagued trees across Western New York. In North Collins, it is folklore that this tree was grafted to help other trees survive the disease, giving it the nickname the Lion King Tree.

Turnbull Nursery heard about what happened to this beloved tree and donated a Cathedral Elm to the family, which they hope will grow and stand tall for generations to come.

“I have no idea how we are going to make it grow as straight as that one did. That one was just perfectly straight and looked like a Lion King Tree because I think they cut all the limbs off for grafting it, except for the top. We’ll see what we can get for my kids the next generation,” Stefan concluded.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident and no arrests have been made as of Monday night.

Stefan says he plans on giving out pieces of the tree after an arborist examines it.