BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Power Authority, in accordance with the International Joint Commission, finished installing the Ice Boom in the Niagara River for the 2022-23 season on Thursday. Installation began last Friday.

The Ice Boom, which is installed each winter to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River from Lake Erie, comprises of 22 sections. This year, only 21 spans were used, as shallow water depths in the lake, in addition to sediment building up on the floor would create a risk of water vessels hitting lake bottom, per the IJC.

The span closest to the Canadian shore was left out after the IJC issued a temporary order of approval to allow just 21 spans to be installed this year.

To leave public comment related to the amended plan, click here. The comment form closes on Jan. 20 and the subject line for all submissions should read, “2022-2023 ice season – 21 spans.” Concerns will be documented in the board’s spring report.