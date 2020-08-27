If gyms, fitness centers don’t follow the guidance rules they could face penalties, Erie County Exec. says

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Monday marked the first day gyms across the state could reopen under guidance from the state and counties, and if owners don’t follow those rules, they could face penalties.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he put out a blanket order allowing gyms and fitness centers to reopen, as long as they followed the guidelines put in place by the Governor’s Office and Erie County Health Department.

This includes filing an inspection request which is required under New York Forward for these businesses to remain open.

Poloncarz says a Google search shows the county has approximately 600 fitness centers, like dance or yoga studios, and gyms.

At this point, just one-third of those business owners have requested an inspection from the Erie County Health Department.

If gyms continue to operate without an inspection, owners could face repercussions.

“Less than 200. to our understanding affirmed and followed New York State as well as requested an inspection to be done by Erie County Department of Health. What’s going to happen is if you don’t request the inspection and we know about your place, our inspectors are going to come down and shut you down,” Poloncarz said.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says her office is still receiving complaints about how other businesses are handling COVID-19 precautions like bars and restaurants. She says complaints have gone down from 25 per day to about 15 per day in the last month.

She says she thinks this is because businesses are finally getting used to the measures they have to take in order to stay open.