BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They’re old friends, and they’re up for adoption together; meet Iggy and Inky.

Inky is 9 and Iggy is 13. They came to the SPCA Serving Erie County after their previous owner was evicted from her home.

“They came in with a third cat, actually, but the third cat must have been the rabble-rouser in the house, because they did not like that cat, and they established that pretty quickly,” the SPCA’s Bethany Kloc laughed.

In addition to animal adopters, the SPCA is also looking for foster parents to take in animals temporarily. If you’re interested in welcoming the bonded pair seen above into your home, click or tap here.

Information on fostering and volunteering can be found here.