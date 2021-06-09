Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant sets up shop at Woodlawn Beach with new general store

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new store is setting up shop at Woodlawn Beach.

Ilio DiPaolo’s restaurant teamed up with Sole at Woodlawn Beach to open a general store selling local goods.

You can buy sand buckets, pool floaties, clothing, and plenty of snacks.

Dennis DiPaolo hopes to make Woodlawn the best beach in the entire state.

“We have so many things and opportunities for people to come here and stay and enjoy whether they visit the Penn Dixie site or down the waterfront, the great restaurants we have,” DiPaolo said.

The Woodlawn Beach General Store will be open from noon to 9 p.m.