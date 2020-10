BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health recently shared some troubling COVID-19 numbers.

2.4 percent of people are testing positive, according to the latest results. This is much higher than the statewide average.

In western New York as a whole, the positivity rate is 1.6 percent. 54 people in the region are hospitalized — the most since the middle of June.

