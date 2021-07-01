Inmate Mark Dublino sentenced to prison for attacking his attorney

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A State Supreme Court Justice has decided 57-year-old Mark Dublino of Cheektowaga will serve seven years in prison, with three years of post-release supervision, consecutively to his current sentence.

Dublino, currently an inmate, attacked his defense attorney inside the Erie County Holding Center on March 9, 2018, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn says this happened during a scheduled meeting at 10:30 a.m. on that day.

The defense attorney suffered significant injuries to the face when Dublino punched the victim multiple times in the face.

According to officials, the State Supreme Court Justice found Dublino guilty of second-degree assault, and he was convicted of the highest count in the indictment against him after a seven-day bench trial in the spring.

He is currently serving a 107-year sentence for two counts of second-degree attempted murder and numerous felony charges in a separate case for attack his ex-girlfriend and two others in June 2016.