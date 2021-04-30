Inmate stabbed at Wende Correctional during fight

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials with the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association tell News 4 an inmate stabbed another inmate with a make-shift weapon at Wende Correctional Facility.

According to the NYSCOPBA, on Saturday, March 27. an officer assigned to the recreation yard witnessed two inmates fighting.

When the officer ordered the inmates to stop, they refused, and that’s when the officials say the officer witnessed the stabbing.

The remaining inmates in the yard began to fight as the stabbing happened, the NYSCOPBA says.

Officers say they administered OC spray multiple times to stop them from fighting, but the fights continued. An officer then deployed a tear gas canister in the direction of the yard.

All inmates became compliant and stopped fighting once the tear gas was deployed, according to officials.

The NYSCOPBA says all the inmates were removed from the yard and brought to the infirmary. They were treated for small lacerations and abrasions.

Officers searched the inmate involved in the initial fight and recovered a second sharpened shank inside his pants. Officials tell us three additional plastic shanks were found during a search of the entire yard.

The inmate who was stabbed suffered a wound to his side torso and a laceration to his ear. He, along with two other inmates, went to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say seven inmates were placed in special housing units, and the remaining inmates were locked in their cells.

Four officers sustained minor injuries during the stabbing but remained on duty after being treated by medical staff.