International Joint Commission reviewing Plan 2014

LAKE ONTARIO (WIVB)–For people living along Lake Ontario, flooding seems to be the new normal.

Tonight, the organization that controls the water levels of that lake is now trying to change that.

The International Joint Commission is reviewing the controversial Plan 2014. They’ve been steering away from the plan lately, but they say the threat of flooding has not gone away.

We asked the IJC about the possibility of Lake Ontario flooding this year.

They say that has the potential to happen if it rains a lot in the spring.