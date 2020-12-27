Investigation underway after cat was abandoned by owner outside Ten Lives Club for over an hour

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County SPCA is investigating who abandoned a cat, without notice, at a local shelter.

The Ten Lives Club says someone left the cat outside its doors on Christmas.

The cat now named Murray was outside for an hour and a half with only a few towels to keep him warm.

“And Christmas we’re closed. We’re not normally here, except that we were late doing medications. It’s a travesty someone left this cat in the bitter cold with no covering and no note.” Brenda Bushley

The Ten Lives Club says Murray is safe and recovering.

They want to remind people if you want to surrender your cat, you just need to make an appointment.

You can find more information about the Ten Lives Club by clicking here.