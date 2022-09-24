BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeremy Zellner will serve another two years as chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee chair, the group announced Saturday.

He was elected to serve his sixth term in the position.

Zellner has been with the party since 2003 and was first elected chair in September 2012. He will be the second-longest serving chair in modern times, behind Joseph Crangle.

“This was an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve persevered through the pandemic and to reaffirm our unity of purpose,” Zellner said. “I am proud of the organization we have become over the past decade in the face of many challenges, especially over the past two years. We are the dominant party in Erie County, the infighting that undermined us is long over, and we are poised to elect New York’s first woman governor and win critical races for County Clerk and Supreme Court.”

The group also reelected Vice Chair Arthur Eve, Jr., Buffalo Common Councilmember David Rivera and Lavonya Lester and City of Tonawanda Democratic Chair Gayle Syposs. Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney, Hamburg Councilmember Karen Hoak and Aurora Democratic Chair Michelle Schoeneman were also named vice chairs.

Secretary Jennifer Hibit, Treasurer Erich Weyant, and Sergeant at Arms Ike Payne were reelected as well.

For more information, click here.