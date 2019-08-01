Kangaroos at the Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 56th annual Eden Corn Festival starts today at 3pm.

The four day event is one of the largest and longest-running festivals in Western New York. The Festival attracts more than 100,000 people.

And it goes beyond just corn! One of the unique experiences on site is Kangaroo Encounters.” Spirt Wind Farm lets you meet and greet 12 kangaroos. You can even take a selfie with a little Joey! It costs ten dollars to get into the tent.

Admission to the Eden Corn Festival is free. Parking is five dollars. For more info head to edencornfest.com.