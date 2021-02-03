Karen-Healy Case announces run for Erie County Sheriff

Erie County

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A former chief in the Buffalo Police Department is throwing her hat in the Erie County Sheriff’s race.

Karen Healy-Case is hoping to run on the republican and conservative lines.

She retired from the force 10 years ago and is now working in corporate security.

Healy-Case says her experience in the private sector gives her a unique perspective compared to other candidates.

“Most of these candidates have great law enforcement records. I’m different because I have that private sector experience. I can bring an outside view into the sheriff’s office. I can bring outside experiences. I can bring managerial skills into a department and be very well-rounded.”

Karen Healy-Case

Sheriff Tim Howard is not running for re-election.

He’s hoping to become the next town supervisor of Wales.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss