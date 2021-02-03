Karen-Healy Case announces run for Erie County Sheriff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A former chief in the Buffalo Police Department is throwing her hat in the Erie County Sheriff’s race.

Karen Healy-Case is hoping to run on the republican and conservative lines.

She retired from the force 10 years ago and is now working in corporate security.

Healy-Case says her experience in the private sector gives her a unique perspective compared to other candidates.

“Most of these candidates have great law enforcement records. I’m different because I have that private sector experience. I can bring an outside view into the sheriff’s office. I can bring outside experiences. I can bring managerial skills into a department and be very well-rounded.” Karen Healy-Case

Sheriff Tim Howard is not running for re-election.

He’s hoping to become the next town supervisor of Wales.