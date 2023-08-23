KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Ken-Ton school district is changing its procedures for football games at Adams and Crosby fields.

At each field, no matter where spectators are coming in, you must go through weapon detectors. Once you’re in, you’re not supposed to leave and re-enter, but the school district says to speak with whoever’s working the gate “in the event of extenuating circumstances.”

The bag policy is changing, too. Now, only small clutches, fanny packs and bags no larger than a Chromebook will be permitted.

Whether you’re an adult or student spectator (from the home or visiting team), identification is required to enter, along with a $2 fee. Students are able to use their Infinite Campus app or print out their student summary from it if they don’t have their student ID card. Minors have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, other than high school.

The Ken-Ton school district shared a detailed document with examples of what people can bring, the entrances and parking options for each stadium and additional information ahead of the season.

These changes will be implemented starting September 1.