KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of Kenmore Mercy Hospital’s staff organized a special moment between a man and his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russel Day, an 88-year-old patient, took a break from his three hours of therapy to see his wife Shirley and their family through the glass window of the hospital’s community room.

Hospitalized since March 20 after a brain bleed, this was the first the family has seen one another since then, due to state-mandated visitor restrictions.