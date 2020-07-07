Blasdell man heads home after spending more than 100 days battling COVID-19

This moment has been a long time coming for 63-year-old Russell Browning.

101 days to be exact.

“Feels good to get home. Its been 101 days. Ain’t nothing better than getting home,” Browning said.

After being diagnosed with coronavirus in March, Browning spent more than 60 days on a ventilator at the Catholic Health COVID-19 Treatment Facility.

His daughter says he took every precaution to stay safe.

“My mom actually just found out she’s in remission from having ovarian cancer so prior to that my dad took care of my mom so he took all precautions and this still happened,” daughter Dusty Pruchnicki said. “He’s always been my hero and even now he’s proved even more to be my hero. We’ve all missed him so much. Just the last couple of week’s he’s been such an inspiration. I’ve seen him two days ago he could barely walk. Yesterday he walked all the way to the nurse’s station.”

He spent the longest time in the ICU than any other surviving patient there.

“I’d like to thank the entire staff, crew, and the doctors. Couldn’t ask for anybody better. The greatest people in the world. And I give them a lot of respect.” Browning added.

As the father of three and grandfather of seven, Browning owns an electrical business with his wife Dolores.

She says his faith and family helped him in his fight against the virus.

“We do everything together. I think that’s what held him up. He knew family was outside waiting for him,” Dolores said.

Browning has always been active, and has enjoyed swimming and biking.

While he can’t do any of those just yet, there is one thing he can’t wait to do once he’s home.

“Go to bed,” Browning said as he laughed.