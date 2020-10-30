Case of COVID-19 found at Kenmore East High School

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A case of COVID-19 has been identified at Kenmore East High School.

Community members were notified in a letter from the Ken-Ton school district on Thursday. According to state data, the person is either a member of the staff or faculty.

This is Kenmore East’s first positive case of COVID-19.

The Ken-Ton school district says the Erie County Department of Health will reach out to anyone who may have been in close contact with the person who was infected.

