Children’s winter wear needed as Coats 4 Kids distributions approach

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Colvin Cleaners and News 4 are again reaching out to the Western New York community for donations of gently used winter items for Coats 4 Kids.

A record breaking 5,200 coats were given out to those in need at the first distribution. With the next one is right around the corner, there is a serious need for children’s winter gear.

“I mean the amount of people that showed up that needed a coat was unparalleled,” said Vice President of Colvin Cleaners, Chris Billoni. “So we can only imagine the next one this Saturday at True Bethel Church, they have a huge following.”

The mission being to make sure no child is left without a warm jacket this winter. “You think about all the kids that want to play outside, or just walk to school and they don’t have hats, scarfs, gloves, boots,” said Billoni.

All donations are cleaned and given away at one of three distributions.

After an overwhelming amount of requests to give monetary donations, Colvin Cleaners is now giving the option to purchase coats online or to give a cash donation. You can do so through its Facebook, website, or https://www.coatsforkidswny.com/donatenow.

“That just shows the generosity of Western New York,” said Billoni. “I mean, everyone wants to help any way they can so we have to think a little bit outside the box and change it up this year.”

You can also drop off your winter items at Colvin Cleaners at 2375 Elmwood Ave. Kenmore, NY 14217.

The next free Coats 4 Kids distribution:

Saturday, November 23rd

True Bethel Baptist Church, 907 East Ferry St., Buffalo 14211

10-1 p.m.

The final free Coats 4 Kids distribution: