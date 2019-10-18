CROP Hunger Walk helps feed the hungry

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New Yorkers laced up their walking shoes to help feed people in need.

The Ken-Ton CROP Hunger Walk was held Sunday afternoon at the Kenmore United Methodist Church.

People who participated had the choice of walking either one mile or two-and-a-half miles.

All of the money will be used to help support local food pantries.

“One of the unique things about the CROP Walk is 25 percent of the proceeds actually will come back to the Ken-Ton area,” Walk Chair Gary Schulenberg said.

This was the 50th year for this event.