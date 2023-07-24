KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teacher working with Erie 1 BOCES at Maryvale Intermediate School could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted of child porn possession.

The indictment says Anthony Giambrone, 40, a resident of Kenmore, was in possession of child porn involving prepubescent minors, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York’s office. They say he possessed images on two separate laptops in April 2020.

Giambrone appeared in court before being released on conditions. It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court.