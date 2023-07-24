KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teacher working with Erie 1 BOCES at Maryvale Intermediate School could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted of child porn possession.
The indictment says Anthony Giambrone, 40, a resident of Kenmore, was in possession of child porn involving prepubescent minors, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York’s office. They say he possessed images on two separate laptops in April 2020.
Giambrone appeared in court before being released on conditions. It’s not clear when he’ll be back in court.
Latest Posts
- Buffalo man sentenced for West Side apartment shooting that killed bystander
- Police dig up suspect’s backyard in Gilgo Beach serial killing investigation
- Erie 1 BOCES teacher charged with child porn possession
- White House threatens to veto military construction, agriculture spending bills
- Responding Sheriff’s deputy avoids deer, hits pole in Holland
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.