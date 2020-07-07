Air conditioning unit cited as cause of fire at Kenmore Mercy Hospital

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore Mercy Hospital says a malfunctioning air conditioning unit on the roof is what caused a small electrical fire there.

Multiple fire companies responded to the scene as Elmwood Ave. briefly shut down from Hampton Parkway to Westchester Blvd.

While crews fought the fire, no hospital services or patient care areas were affected. People in non-patient care areas were evacuated for a short time as a precaution.

The fire was extinguished within minutes.

Family members are free to call the hospital at (716) 447-6100 at this time.

