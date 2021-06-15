6 homes, 5 garages damaged after fire starts in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Monday night, six houses and five garages in Kenmore were damaged as the result of a fire.

Fire crews received a call around 11:15 p.m. After getting to the scene, they remained there until just after 2 a.m.

It’s not clear when the fire was brought under control, or why it started in the first place.

Related Content Local businesses hope to see restrictions lifted with latest NYS vaccination rate

Damage was reported at the following addresses:

26 Marquette Avenue ( house and garage )

) 22 Marquette Avenue (house and garage )

) 30 Marquette Avenue (house and garage )

) 34 Marquette Avenue (house )

) 25 Charleston Avenue ( house and garage )

) 29 Charleston Avenue (house and garage)

In all, the damage added up to roughly $200,000. Luckily, no one was injured, but several families were displaced.

MORE | Report: U.S., Canadian officials will meet Tuesday to talk about reopening the border

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.