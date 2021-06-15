6 homes, 5 garages damaged after fire starts in Kenmore

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Monday night, six houses and five garages in Kenmore were damaged as the result of a fire.
Fire crews received a call around 11:15 p.m. After getting to the scene, they remained there until just after 2 a.m.
It’s not clear when the fire was brought under control, or why it started in the first place.
Damage was reported at the following addresses:
- 26 Marquette Avenue (house and garage)
- 22 Marquette Avenue (house and garage)
- 30 Marquette Avenue (house and garage)
- 34 Marquette Avenue (house)
- 25 Charleston Avenue (house and garage)
- 29 Charleston Avenue (house and garage)
In all, the damage added up to roughly $200,000. Luckily, no one was injured, but several families were displaced.
MORE | Report: U.S., Canadian officials will meet Tuesday to talk about reopening the border
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.